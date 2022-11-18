Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.65. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 3,546 shares trading hands.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBL. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 413,033 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 482,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 405,558 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,701,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.