Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. 67,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

