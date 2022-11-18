Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $174,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $246,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

