Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Welltower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,191. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.