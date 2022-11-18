Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 465,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

