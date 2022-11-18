Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.