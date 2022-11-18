Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.26. 103,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

