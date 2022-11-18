Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 161,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,945 shares.The stock last traded at $32.60 and had previously closed at $34.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Univest Sec boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,722.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.