Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Cut by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,991. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

