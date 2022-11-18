CBET Token (CBET) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One CBET Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $81.84 million and approximately $275.78 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CBET Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00568386 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29606303 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $273.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.