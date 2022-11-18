CBET Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. CBET Token has a market cap of $81.41 million and approximately $274.21 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $273.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

