Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

