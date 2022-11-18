Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 15th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $123.71 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

