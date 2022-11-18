CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP John Page Goodson Sells 20,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at $6,967,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 790,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 43.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

