CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.75.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$61.71 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$69.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,871,588.02. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total transaction of C$997,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,871,588.02. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,135,141.57. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

