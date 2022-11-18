Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Cell MedX Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Cell MedX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.