Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.36

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.36 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 248.50 ($2.92). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.86), with a volume of 113,283 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.71 million and a PE ratio of 484.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

