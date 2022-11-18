Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.83

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.20. Century Casinos shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 55,874 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

