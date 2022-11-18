Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.83

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.20. Century Casinos shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 55,874 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Century Casinos Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.63.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
