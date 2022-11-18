Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.7 %

CCS opened at $45.94 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.