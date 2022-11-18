Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 201,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

