CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$76,204.26 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 728,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,061. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock has a market cap of C$736.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

