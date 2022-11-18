Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto Sells 2,279 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CRL stock opened at $237.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $396.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Stories
