Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto Sells 2,279 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $237.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $396.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

