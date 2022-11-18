Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $248.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.79.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $122.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.