Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $248.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.79.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $122.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
