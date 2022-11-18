Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,060.00%.

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

