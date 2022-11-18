Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Director Paul Leblanc Sells 12,890 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chegg

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

