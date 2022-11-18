Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Insider George Adi Mor Sells 324,775 Shares of Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

CMMB stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

