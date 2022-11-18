Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $355.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

