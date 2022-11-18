China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,634 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. Analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

