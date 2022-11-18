Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,493.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,806.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,538.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,465.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.