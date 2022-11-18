Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 5.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.