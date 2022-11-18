CIBC Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.38.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE AFN traded up C$1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.30. 82,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$799.30 million and a PE ratio of 75.57.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.