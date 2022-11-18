Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.81. 935,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.