Citigroup Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $50.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.97 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

