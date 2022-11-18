Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Citigroup Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NYSE:C opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.