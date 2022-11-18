Citigroup Increases SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target to GBX 1,664

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,486 ($17.46) to GBX 1,664 ($19.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.00.

SSE Stock Performance

SSEZY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. SSE has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

