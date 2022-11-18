ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Buys A$24,500.00 in Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Black bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($16,442.95).

ClearView Wealth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

Get ClearView Wealth alerts:

ClearView Wealth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from ClearView Wealth’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. ClearView Wealth’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ClearView Wealth Company Profile

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, superannuation, and investments products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Wealth Management. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance protection products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearView Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearView Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.