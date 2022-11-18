Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $48.40

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.40, but opened at $50.40. Cloudflare shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 13,238 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

