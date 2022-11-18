CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bloom Burton

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

Shares of CVE:DOC remained flat at C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$64.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

