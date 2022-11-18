CNH Industrial (CNHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) in the last few weeks:
- 11/10/2022 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/9/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – CNH Industrial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 10/23/2022 – CNH Industrial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.14 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.42.
- 10/13/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – CNH Industrial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2022 – CNH Industrial is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CNHI stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.