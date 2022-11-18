CNH Industrial (CNHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2022 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – CNH Industrial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/23/2022 – CNH Industrial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.14 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.42.

10/13/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – CNH Industrial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – CNH Industrial is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 218,091 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

