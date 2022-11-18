Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,158.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,615. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

