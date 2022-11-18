Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.27 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,991. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

