Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.00. 60,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.98. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.