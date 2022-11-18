Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Markel were worth $24,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL stock traded up $16.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,272.63. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,246.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

