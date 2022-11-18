Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. 3,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.18.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

