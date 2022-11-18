Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 78.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Express by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in American Express by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

