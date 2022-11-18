Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 477,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,422,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.