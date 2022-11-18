Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,732 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 11,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,886. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

