Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $278,448.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.17 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 754.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

