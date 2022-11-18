Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.10 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $58.10 million and approximately $38.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.27 or 0.01659835 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013894 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00049580 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.81 or 0.01735222 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

