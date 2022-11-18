Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,120. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

